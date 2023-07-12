BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For 10 years, fans have caught up in the drama surrounding Raymond Reddington on NBC’s “The Blacklist.” But it all comes to an end Thursday night with the much anticipated series finale.

Two of the series stars — Harry Lennix and Hisham Tawfiq — spoke with 17 News about if fans will find out the answers to their burning questions.

Raymond Reddington, portrayed by James Spader, is an FBI informant helping track down criminals on “The Blacklist.” But now, Red himself is on the run and those close to him must decide where allegiance lies.

Harry Lennix plays FBI director Harold Cooper — a role he never expected would lead him here.

“I never imagined when this show started that we would have 10 years of it,” Lennix said. “I’m not shocked by the fact because it was a hit coming out of the gate, but it didn’t have to go that way. To have told a story this well for this long is a rare rare occurrence.”

Both Lennix and Hisham Tawfiq, who plays Dembe Zuma, credit the show’s writers and the fans for carrying the show through the last decade.

“I came on to do one episode after the pilot and I really wasn’t expecting much from it, and for that to turn into 10 years it sounds like a Disney movie, so I’m deeply grateful and honored for that,” Tawfiq said.

The crime drama itself won’t end certainly like a Disney movie, as fans wonder whether Red will meet his demise in Thursday night’s finale.

“Well, I can tell the fans they’ve been loyal to us for a long time, and we have a deep core of fans and they came to expect something in the show that we always are keeping them guessing, keeping them on their toes, and I think they can expect more of that is coming,” Lennix said.

Tawfiq says fans have become used to the unexpected, and fans are sure to be satisfied as the final credits roll.

“They know the temperature of the show, they know what each finale looks like,” Tawfiq said. “They’ve been prepared and they know we won’t disappoint, it will be epic and it will be emotional, and I think it will be a good goodbye.”

The two-hour series finale of “The Blacklist” airs Thursday, July 13 on KGET at 8 p.m.