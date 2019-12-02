Famed internet cat Lil Bub dies at age 8

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – Lil BUB, star of Animal Planet’s Lil BUB’s special special attends the Puppy Bowl X at the Discovery Times Square Experience in New York on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014. (Mark Von Holden/AP Images for Discovery Communications)

Famed internet cat Lil Bub, whose birth defects made her one of the world’s most famous and beloved online felines, died suddenly on Sunday, the furball’s “dude” said.

She was 8.

“It’s me, Mike — BUB’s dude,” owner Mike Bridavsky tweeted on Monday. “BUB has departed, she’s on her way home.”

It's me, Mike – BUB's dude. BUB has departed, she's on her way home.

Bridavsky called his cat “the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet.”

“BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep,” Bridavsky said in a prepared statement.

“I have always been fully transparent about BUB’s health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren’t expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves.”

The polydactyl cat was born with feline dwarfism and other genetic mutations that kept her kitten-sized for her entire life, with huge eyes and a protruding tongue.

Robert De Niro pets Lil Bub, held by Mike Bridavsky, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in 2013.Rob Kim / Getty Images file

She was an internet sensation who frequently traveled, bringing joy to her legion of fans. She had nearly 828,000 followers on Twitter.

This generation’s other famed internet feline, Grumpy Cat — who real name Tardar Sauce — also passed away earlier this year.