BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight, the “Empress of Soul” known for enduring Gospel and R&B classics such as “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “If I Were Your Woman,” will perform at the Fox Theater in August.

“The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest,” said a news release Monday announcing the concert.

Tickets go on sale this week for the Aug. 6 show. Doors open at 6 p.m., with Knight taking the stage an hour later.

Tickets can be purchased early with code “SOULFUL” starting 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Regular sales begin 10 a.m. Thursday and can be bought at the box office or by calling 661-324-1369 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or online.