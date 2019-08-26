Elliott, Swift set to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, a statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. 2019 is the year of Missy Elliott: The rap icon will earn the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey. Performers include Elliott, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Normani, Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Ozuna and Jonas Brothers. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — 2019 is the year of Missy Elliott: The rap icon became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year and she will also earn the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Elliott, who has released colorful, eccentric and groundbreaking music videos throughout her career, will also perform during the show which kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Others performers include Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Normani, Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Big Sean, Ozuna, A$AP Ferg and Jonas Brothers. Megan Thee Stallion, Ava Max and CNCO will perform during the pre-show.

Swift and Ariana Grande are the top-nominated acts.