Dwight Yoakam to perform Bakersfield-inspired shows in Las Vegas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music icon Dwight Yoakam is taking a Bakersfield-inspired show to Las Vegas this December.

Yoakam will perform his show “An Evening with Dwight Yoakam & The Bakersfield Beat” at the Wynn Las Vegas during a six-night residency between Dec. 4 and Dec. 14.

Promoters of the show say Yoakam will take audiences through the history of music and iconic sound associated with Bakersfield with songs and storytelling.

Another series of shows are scheduled for March 2020.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets online or you can call 702-770-9966.