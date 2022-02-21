Dwight Yoakam to perform at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music star Dwight Yoakam is returning to the streets of Bakersfield in May to perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

Yoakam is best known locally for his collaboration with Buck Owens on the song “Streets of Bakersfield.” He has also ventured outside the realm of music and has starred in blockbuster films including “Sling Blade”, and “Panic Room”.

Yoakam will perform on May 1, doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday on AXS.com, but early ticket sales are available by using the code “STREETS” starting Thursday.