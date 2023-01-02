BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White chocolate lavender has returned to Dutch Bros by popular demand.

“Our customers have shown their love for lavender and requested we specifically bring back white chocolate lavender,” Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros, said in a release. “The calls for it were overwhelming. We’re always so stoked when we can give customers what they want.”

The flavor will be available through the end of March as a cold brew, breve or freeze. Lavender can also be enjoyed in Dutch Bros strawberry lavender lemonade, tea or frost (milkshake). Dutch Bros has multiple locations in Bakersfield.