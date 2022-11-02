“Hocus Pocus 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to “Hocus Pocus,” set a new Disney+ streaming record during its opening weekend.

The movie premiered on the streaming service on Sept. 30 and garnered 2.7 billion minutes of viewership,” according to Nielsen’s top 10 rankings.

The study collected data on streaming, T.V. advertising and gaming viewership.

The viewership data is categorized by the minutes to get an accurate picture of what people are watching, Brian Fuhrer, the senior vice president of Product, Strategy, and Thought Leadership at Nielson said in a recorded video.

Disney’s “Encanto” previously held this record, gaining 2.2 billion views during its opening weekend on Disney+ after premiering in theaters on Nov. 24, 2021, Deadline reported.

The study grouped the entertainment content into four categories: overall, original, acquired and movies.

Netflix’s “Dahmer” claimed the top spot on the overall list, getting 4.3 billion views, the study showed.

In “Hocus Pocus 2,” the Sanderson sisters are vying for revenge after being captured during the original film. The new film focuses on three high schoolers who must stop the 17th-century witches from causing havoc in Salem, the movie description said.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is available on the Disney+ streaming service.