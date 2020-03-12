Disney postpones March release of ‘Mulan’

Disney has postponed the theatrical release of “Mulan” amid growing concerns over coronavirus.

The studio has also removed “The New Mutants” and “Antlers” from its slate. All three movies have been delayed indefinitely as Disney looks for new release dates. Disney said in a statement the move was out of “an abundance of caution.”

For now, Disney’s “Black Widow” is still expected to hit theaters May 1. Since so many big movies are vacating their release dates, Universal’s “Trolls: World Tour” is the only film from a major Hollywood studio that’s still opening until May. But that could change if movie theaters are forced to close.

“Mulan” is the latest high-profile tentpole to shift its release date as Hollywood grapples with the novel virus that’s rapidly spread across the world. On Thursday, Universal pushed “Fast 9” back a year, while Paramount indefinitely shelved “A Quiet Place 2.” Earlier in the month, James Bond entry “No Time to Die” was delayed from April until November.