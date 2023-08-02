BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Disney on Ice will be returning to Bakersfield’s Mechanics Bank Arena this October.

This year’s show, named “Into the Magic,” is being showcased from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15, according to Mechanics Bank.

“‘Into the Magic’ takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage,” the event website says.

The following showings are currently selling tickets:

Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $85, and children under two years old are not required to have a ticket, according to the event website.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Mechanics Bank Arena website.