Dish Network wants to pay you $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies

The Dish Network wants to pay you to watch 13 films based on horror master Stephen King’s novels and provide feedback including heart rate, favorite and least favorite films and how much sleep, if any, they get.

In return, the network is offering $1,300 and a “survival kit” with a flashlight, blanket, popcorn and candy, as well as some Stephen King paraphernalia to heighten the viewing experience. For bonus points, you can include a video about why this is the dream job for you.

The following films have been selected:

“Carrie” (original or 2013 remake)

“Children of the Corn”

“Christine”

“Creepshow”

“Cujo”

“It” (original or 2017 remake)

“It: Chapter Two”

“Misery”

“The Mist”

“Pet Sematary” (original or 2019 remake)

“Salem’s Lot”

“The Shining”

“Thinner”

“Doctor Sleep”

Dish Network launched the campaign to celebrate Stephen King’s two new chilling series, “Lisey’s Story” and “Chapelwaite.” Stephen King also has a new novel titled “Billy Summers.”

For more information and to apply, click here.