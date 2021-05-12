‘Days of our Lives’ renewed for 2 more seasons

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KGET) — NBC, Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television have announced that “Days of our Lives” has been picked up for two more years.

The renewal will take the daytime TV series through its 57th and 58th seasons. “Days of our Lives,” which is currently in its 56th season, aired it’s 14,000th episode in December and remains NBC’s longest-running series.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of ‘Days of our Lives’ and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said Michael Sluchan, executive vice president of scripted series & kids programming for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”

“After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the ‘Days of our Lives’ legacy for another two years,” said Executive Producer Ken Corday. “We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”

“We are incredibly proud of the work being done by Ken Corday, the cast and crew. They continue to tell bold stories through these iconic characters captivating audiences around the world,” said Steve Kent, senior executive vice president of programming at Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of ‘Days of our Lives’ and for viewers to enjoy two more seasons.”

