BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is one of the longest running soap operas on network television but now after 57 years “Days of Our Lives” is moving from NBC to streaming service Peacock.

The series has aired more than 14,000 episodes on NBC stretching back to its premiere on Nov. 8, 1965. The network says the move is being made to better reflect how viewers are watching the show.

The change begins goes into effect this upcoming Monday, Sept. 12 with new episodes each weekday.

You can call the Peacock customer care line to sign up for service toll free at 855-597-1827.

And with “Days of Our Lives” leaving the NBC airwaves, it leaves a programming gap that will be filled by a daily, live, hour long newscast, “NBC News Daily.”

“All the stories that are breaking on any given day, making sure that we’re covering the big news of the day and we’re covering it everywhere, we have the opportunity to use all of the resources of the NBC News group,” NBC News Daily anchor Aaron Gilchrist said.

NBC News Daily will air weekdays at 1 p.m., following a one-hour edition of 17 News at Noon. It all begins Monday, Sept. 12.