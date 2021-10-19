David Feherty at the Fox canceled

David Feherty has canceled his Nov. 5 one-man show in Bakersfield at the Fox Theater.

The Fox Theater announced today that Feherty is unable to make his show in Bakersfield due to a television conflict.

All pre-purchased tickets will be honored at his Nov. 4 show in Medesto or his Thousand Oaks show on Nov. 7, according to the Fox Theater. If customers choose to go to one of these showings, the tickets will be upgraded to include a meet and greet with Feherty before the show.

If you would like a refund please email the Fox Theater at info@thebakersfieldfox.com by Nov. 1 or if you paid in cash visit the Fox Theater box office for a refund.