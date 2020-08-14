David Blaine lands with balloons in lot of Porterville business while training for YouTube special

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Illusionist, endurance artist, and extreme performer, David Blaine, landed with balloons in the lot of a Porterville business Friday while training for an upcoming YouTube special, which came as a total surprise to the staff.

Blaine landed at Young’s Commercial Transfer as the staff said he was trying to land at Porterville Municipal Airport but had to land on their property.

It was his second try Friday morning as he prepares to attempt to float across the Hudson River, suspended by a cluster of balloons as he travels from New Jersey to New York City on Monday, Aug. 31, which will be livestreamed on the performer’s YouTube channel, according to Variety.

The surprised staff took pictures with Blaine and autographed balloons for them. They said he was really “cool,” and had a camera crew with him.