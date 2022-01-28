Darius Rucker to perform at Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets are now on sale for Darius Rucker’s show at the Paso Robles Mid-State Fair this summer.

Rucker is scheduled to perform on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. The fair’s website lists concert tickets between $30 and $90. Fair admission is not included with the concert ticket.

The Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place July 20-31. Darius Rucker and Dan + Shay are the only scheduled performers at this time.

The fair’s website states COVID-19 protocols and restrictions will be in place at the show.

Purchase tickets here.