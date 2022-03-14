BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The PBS KIDS animated television series, ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ will be making a roaring performance at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater next week.

The live show will take the audience into the neighborhood of Daniel Tiger where stories of friendship, helping others and learning from new experiences will take place. The performance will feature songs from the show including “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and other new songs for the live show.

Daniel Tiger and friends will be performing at the Fox Theater on March 23, the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now on the Fox Theater’s website. There are a limited amount of VIP tickets which include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger.