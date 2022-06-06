BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country star Cody Johnson is coming to Mechanics Bank Arena on October 21.

Johnson will perform songs from his sophomore major-label album, “Human The Double Album.” The album spawned two singles, two-week number one hit “Till You Can’t” and “Human,” releasing Monday.

“Till You Can’t” got Johnson one of his two recent CMT Music Awards for Male Video of The Year.

Randy Houser will join Johnson on the 23-date tour.

Tickets go on sale June 10 at AXS.com and will range from $45-$125.