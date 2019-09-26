Cool drink, hot gift: Company offers 12-can hard seltzer Advent calendar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One company is hoping to make the coolest drink of the summer, the hottest gift of the holiday season.

Give Them Beer is offering people a chance to give the gift of 12 curated hard seltzers.

For about $60 you can give what they’re calling a Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar. It comes with 12 hard seltzers from different U.S. brands.

Give Them Beer says each of the seltzers are wrapped and are the best rated seltzers of the year.

The Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar is available for delivery in November. If you are interested, you should reserve yours before they’re gone. Supplies are limited.

If hard seltzer isn’t your thing, the company also sells beer and wine Advent calendars.