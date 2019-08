“How you doin’?” If you’re a “Friends” TV show super fan, your dream job may have just arrived.

In honor of the show’s 25th anniversary, a communications company, FrontierBundles.com, is looking for one self-proclaimed super fan to watch 25 hours of “Friends” and live-tweet during the challenge.

In return — the chosen fan will receive $1,000, a “Friends” prize pack, and a year subscription to Netflix.

You can apply here through Sept. 3.