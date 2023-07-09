BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tribute to the Bee Gees is coming to Bakersfield on Thursday, July 13.

John Acosta’s “Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute” is a tribute band dedicated to the music of The Bee Gees. The band is composed of Acosta, Daryll Borges and Jeff Celentano, according to their website.

The band will be performing early hits, such as “Massachusetts” and “I Started A Joke,” as well as the later Disco classics “Stayin’ Alive,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Tragedy” and more.

The band will be performing at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame located at 2230 Q St. in Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

For more information and how to purchase tickets, visit the event website.