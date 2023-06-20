BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Boston music tribute concert will be joining the Bakersfield sound on June 22.

Rock N Roll Band will be performing a tribute to the music of Boston at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame Thursday evening, according to Visit Bakersfield. The venue is located at 2230 Q St. in Downtown Bakersfield.

The show will start at 7 p.m., according to the event website. Tickets are available from $40 to $45, plus a booking fee.

