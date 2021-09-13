Comedian Tim Dillon to perform at the Fox

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tim Dillon, a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian who had specials premiere on Comedy Central and Netflix and won the title of New York’s Funniest 2016 at Carolines NY Comedy Festival, will perform in November at the Fox Theater.

The “Tim Dillon: A Real Hero Tour” is coming to the Fox Nov. 27.

In 2017, Dillon was named one of the top 10 comics you need to know by Rolling Stone Magazine. He hosts a podcast called “The Tim Dillon Show” and has performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, Glasgow Comedy Festival and SXSW.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday. To purchase tickets early, use code “COMEDY” starting 10 a.m. Tuesday.