Comedian Rob Schneider bringing his ‘Issues’ to the Fox Jan. 7

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Rob Schneider will perform at the Fox Theater next week.

Doors open for the “Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo” and “Big Stan” star’s “I Have Issues Tour” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7 with the show starting at 8 p.m., according to a Fox news release.

Schneider is a former cast member of “Saturday Night Live” and has made appearances in many of his buddy Adam Sandler’s hit films.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchase through the Fox website, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

VIP packages are available with a reserved seat in the pit and a meet and greet with Schneider.