(KTXL) — Stand up comedian Matt Rife is embarking on a world tour and will perform in 10 California cities.

The California stops for the 27-year-old’s “ProbleMATTic World Tour” include Sacramento, Wheatland, Indio, Fresno, San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Santa Rosa, San Jose and Oakland.

Rife announced his new tour on Monday with a video featuring Ashton Kutcher as a genie.

The tour has more than 100 shows across North America, Australia, and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024. The world tour will begin on July 20 in Bend, Oregon and concluding in Milan, Italy on Oct. 20, 2024.

The comedian gained popularity through viral content on TikTok, where he amassed over 13 million followers and more than 2 billion views globally, according to a press release from Live Nation, which is producing the tour.

Prior to announcing the world tour, Rife has performed at sold-out shows in comedy clubs across the country including Punchline Sacramento in April.

California tour stops dates, venues

Here is where Rife will be performing throughout California in 2023 and 2024:

•Indio: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Sept. 1-2

•Fresno: William Saroyan Theatre on Sept. 28

•San Diego: San Diego Civic Theatre on Sept. 30

•Riverside: Fox Performing Arts Centers on Oct. 1

•Los Angeles: Dolby Theatre on Nov. 24

•Santa Rosa: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Nov. 29

•San Jose: San Jose Civic on Nov. 30

•Wheatland: Hard Rock Live on Dec. 1

•Sacramento: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium on Dec. 2

•Oakland: Paramount Theatre on April 12, 2024

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets became available Tuesday with a presale, which ends at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

General ticket sales start on Friday at 10 a.m. on Rife’s website.