Comedian Jo Koy coming to Bakersfield April 9

Comedian Jo Koy poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on March 2, 2021, to promote his book “Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his “Funny is Funny World Tour” to Mechanics Bank Arena next year.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday for the April 9 show, according to a news release from Mechanics Bank Arena. Pre-sale begins 10 a.m. Thursday and tickets will range from $42.50 to $66.50, excluding fees, at AXS.com.

Koy has had five stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including the currently streaming variety special “In His Element.” He can be heard on weekly podcast “The Koy Pond with Jo Koy.”

In 2018, Koy received “Stand-Up Comedian of the Year” at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and the following year he reached No. 1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album “Live From Seattle.”

Earlier this year, Koy released his autobiography “Mixed Plate.”