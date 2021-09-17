Comedian Jeff Dunham returning to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his popular ventriloquism act back to Mechanics Bank Arena with his “Seriously?” Tour on Dec. 1.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. on AXS.com

After putting a hold on touring the past 19 months because of the coronavirus, Dunham is finally prepared “to pull his characters out of the suitcase, get the hilarity pumping again,” according to a news release from Mechanics Bank Arena.

For more information about Dunham, including videos and merchandise, go to jeffdunham.com.