BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Frankie Quiñones’ March 18 show at the Fox Theater has been rescheduled for April 16.

Tickets already purchased will be honored at the rescheduled show and any questions should be emailed to info@thebakersfieldfox.com.

In addition to stand-up comedy, Quiñones has appeared in various projects on television, including appearances on Comedy Central, HBO, TBS and Nickelodeon.