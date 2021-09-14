Comedian Dave Landau coming to Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Dave Landau, who has made multiple appearances on Comedy Central’s “Live At Gotham” and was a finalist on “Last Comic Standing,” is bringing his distinctive brand of humor to the Fox Theater.

“The mark of a great comedian, it is said, is the ability to find jokes where others would find tears,” said a news release from the Fox. “Dave finds jokes everywhere; with his own foibles and faults, to his family, to pop culture and the state of the world today.”

Landau will perform 8 p.m. on Jan. 13. Tickets go one sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office at 2001 H St.