BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rollerama Roller Rinks is hopping on the “Barbie” train with a Barbie-themed skate night, according to an Instagram post.

Skaters are encouraged to wear their best Barbie-themed outfits at the event, which will be held on Friday, Aug. 25 from 9:30 p.m. to midnight at Rollerama West Skating, located at 7850 Brimhall Rd, according to the organization’s Instagram.

The event is for people ages 18 and over, according to organizers.