Coachella announces new dates: How to get tickets

INDIO, CA – APRIL 13: Festivalgoers attend the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While some music festivals are already back and sold out for 2021, Coachella is taking one more year off and set for a 2022 return.

Advance ticket sales are available starting this Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

The iconic festival returns April 15-17 and then April 22-24 in 2022 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021

For now, you can register to get a purchase code and link to buy passes once the advance sale goes live this week.

The lineup won’t be announced anytime soon, but in its 20 years, the festival has drawn in major acts like Beyoncé, Daft Punk, Prince and Radiohead.

For music lovers coming from all around the country, Coachella offers travel packages that include passes, hotel stays and shuttle rides. There are also payment plans available.