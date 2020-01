One of most popular music festivals in the world, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, has announced its lineup and the first weekend has already sold out, organizers say.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

The festival lineup features headline acts Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Other acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Lana Del Rey and Lil Uzi Vert.

The festival takes place over two weekends in April.

You register for presale tickets at this website.