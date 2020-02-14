‘Clueless’ wins the hearts of California for most popular romantic comedy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cult-classic 90s film “Clueless” has won the hearts of California as its most popular romantic comedy.

A study done by Comparitech explored the most popular romantic comedies in each state using data from Google Trends.

The coming-of-age movie stars Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd and the late Brittany Murphy. The plot centers on rich Beverly Hills High School student Cher and her friends going through the ups and downs of adolescence in style. The movie was filmed in California.

The study done by Comparitech used Google’s list of top romantic comedy movies and searched each film individually on Google Trends to find which state scored the highest. The top result became the designated film for that state. If a state didn’t appear top for any of the movies, they searched through all the films to see which ones came out on top in that state.

Other state favorites included “When Harry Met Sally” for New York, “50 First Dates” for Texas and “Pretty Woman” for Nevada.

For the full study, you can go here.