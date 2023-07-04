BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cirque Italia’s show will be arriving in Delano in just a couple of days.

The company will be performing a pirate-themed show in Delano at 401 Woollomes Ave. under a white and blue top tent next to Maya Cinemas Delano, according to a release. The show will feature a crossbow act, aerialists and a “Wheel of Death” performance.

Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012, and this year will be no exception as they take you on an exhilarating expedition in search of a pirate’s booty, according to a release.

The company will be performing during the following dates and times:

Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information and instructions for purchasing tickets, visit the Cirque Italia website or contact them through calling or texting 941-704-8572.