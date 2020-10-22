UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Chucky attends Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 15, 2017 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chucky is California’s most popular classic horror movie villain, according to a report by FrontierBundles.com.

A report done by FrontierBundles.com explored the most popular horror movie villains in each state using data from Google Trends over the past twelve months. They selected 15 popular villains from classic, pre-2000 horror films.

Chucky is a possessed killer doll from the classic 1988 slasher film, “Child’s Play.” A remake was released last year with Mark Hamill voicing the role of Chucky.

Other state favorites included Frankenstein’s Monster, Ghostface from the “Scream” movies and Pennywise from the “It” movies. The most popular classic horror movie villain is Frankenstein’s Monster. Chucky is the third most popular classic horror movie villain.

