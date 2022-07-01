An illustration of Two, 7-Eleven Slurpees on October 27, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Credit: TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 7-Eleven customers are invited to “Feel the Freeze” with the chain’s first Slurpee Day, an extended celebration offering a free small Slurpee and dollar deals through July 11.

“Customers have often referred to 7-Eleven Day as Slurpee Day — now we are, too,” said a message on the 7-Eleven website.

To participate, download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app, visit a store and fill a cup with cherry, Coca-Cola or blue raspberry — or any combination of flavors of the frozen carbonated drink — then scan the app at checkout.

Guzzle one quickly and face the dreaded brain freeze, or sip leisurely for a lengthy reprieve against the sweltering July heat. How rapidly the beverage is consumed is a matter of choice, but a blast of arctic relief is guaranteed.