‘Chicago’ dramas season finales air tonight on KGET

(KGET) — The season finales of NBC’s “Chicago” dramas air tonight on KGET. Two stars of “Fire” and “P.D.” tell 17’s Tami Mlcoch fans are in for a wild ride with a lot of twists, turns and heart stopping drama.

Last week’s episode of “Chicago P.D.” ended with the disappearance and apparent abduction of Det. Kim Burgess. But finding her won’t be easy.

“We don’t know where she’s at, we’re gonna have to find her, it’s gonna be a nightmare for the Burgess fans and the Ruzek fans too,” actor Jesse Lee Soffer said.

Soffer plays Det. Jay Halstead. He says fans will be on the edge of their seats.

“Our finale is going to be really intense, stressful for the fans. There’s huge cliffhangers in it, you don’t know what’s going to happen to some of these characters.”

At “Chicago Fire” the future of now Lt. Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, is up in the air as her promoion could mean a move away from Firehouse 51.

She wouldn’t give up any clues for Lt. Kidd.

“It’s ‘Chicago Fire,’ it’s Dick Wolf, it’s action. You know the title of the episode is ‘No Survivors,’ it’s gonna be rough.”

NBC’s “Chicago” dramas air tonight on KGET TV 17 starting 8 p.m.