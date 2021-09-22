‘Chicago’ dramas return to NBC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a big night for “Chicago” fans as NBC’s hit dramas return for new seasons.

Season 9 of “Chicago Fire” ended in a big cliff hanger.

Severide and his team were last trapped inside an overturned and sinking boat.

Eamonn Walker is tight-lipped when it comes to giving away any clues into the characters’ fates.

“I know you want me to give the spoiler about whether they all die or not, but I’m not going to give that to you in this interview. I’m sorry,” he said.

But he did say there might be “heartbreak.”

On “Chicago P.D.” LaRoyce Hawkins says: “I can tell fans to expect Kim Burgess to be the fighter that she is.”

Fans can also expect Upton to struggle with a deadly secret she shares with Voight, and Atwater to help Ruzek stay focused and play by the rules.

On “Chicago Med” Ethan is in grave condition after being shot in the parking lot, and the decision to name Archer interim chief of the E.D. doesn’t sit well.

You can watch the premieres of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” starting at 8 p.m. on KGET.