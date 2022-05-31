BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chelsea Handler will make a stop at the Historic Fox Theater on Oct. 15 during her “Vaccinated and Horny Tour.”
Tickets go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m. For early access to tickets, use the code “LATE” starting on June 1 at 10 a.m.
VIP Packages are also available and include one reserved ticket and one Meet & Greet. You must be fully vaccinated to attend Meet and Greet.
Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, author and advocate. She was the host of “Chelsea Lately” on E! for seven years before launching her documentary series “Chelsea Does” followed by her talk show “Chelsea” on Netflix in 2016. She has also written six books.
Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in over 6 years “Chelsea Handler: Evolution” on HBO Max, and launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast “Dear Chelsea.”
Handler’s other tour dates include:
Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater
Friday, June 3, 2022 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
Friday, June 3, 2022 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre (Late Show)
Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Sunday, June 5, 2022 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
Friday, June 10, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Friday, June 10, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (Late Show)
Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (Late Show)
Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
Friday, June 17, 2022 – Springfield, MA – MGM Springfield
Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Windsor, ON – Caesars Windsor
Friday, July 1, 2022 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre
Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Maui, HI – Maui Arts & Cultural Center
Friday, August 12, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Friday, August 12, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Late Show)
Saturday, August 13, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall
Sunday, August 14, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall (Late Show)
Friday, October 14, 2022 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater – ADDED DATE
Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Bakersfield, CA – Bakersfield Fox Theater – ADDED DATE
Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – The Mirage
Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre – ADDED DATE
Sunday, November 13, 2022 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre – ADDED DATE
Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live – ADDED DATE
Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center – ADDED DATE
Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric – ADDED DATE
Friday, December 16, 2022 – Reading, PA – The Santander Performing Arts Center – ADDED DATE