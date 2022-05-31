BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chelsea Handler will make a stop at the Historic Fox Theater on Oct. 15 during her “Vaccinated and Horny Tour.”

Tickets go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m. For early access to tickets, use the code “LATE” starting on June 1 at 10 a.m.

VIP Packages are also available and include one reserved ticket and one Meet & Greet. You must be fully vaccinated to attend Meet and Greet.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, author and advocate. She was the host of “Chelsea Lately” on E! for seven years before launching her documentary series “Chelsea Does” followed by her talk show “Chelsea” on Netflix in 2016. She has also written six books.

Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in over 6 years “Chelsea Handler: Evolution” on HBO Max, and launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast “Dear Chelsea.”

Handler’s other tour dates include:

Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater

Friday, June 3, 2022 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Friday, June 3, 2022 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre (Late Show)

Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Sunday, June 5, 2022 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

Friday, June 10, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Friday, June 10, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (Late Show)

Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (Late Show)

Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Friday, June 17, 2022 – Springfield, MA – MGM Springfield

Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Windsor, ON – Caesars Windsor

Friday, July 1, 2022 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre

Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Maui, HI – Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Friday, August 12, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Friday, August 12, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Late Show)

Saturday, August 13, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall

Sunday, August 14, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall (Late Show)

Friday, October 14, 2022 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater – ADDED DATE

Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Bakersfield, CA – Bakersfield Fox Theater – ADDED DATE

Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – The Mirage

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre – ADDED DATE

Sunday, November 13, 2022 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre – ADDED DATE

Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live – ADDED DATE

Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center – ADDED DATE

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric – ADDED DATE

Friday, December 16, 2022 – Reading, PA – The Santander Performing Arts Center – ADDED DATE