Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Golden Globe

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six months after his death at age 43, Chadwick Boseman has won a Golden Globe.

The award for best actor in a dramatic film was earned by Boseman for his final role, in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

This image released by Netflix shows from left, Michael Potts, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Netflix on Monday previewed George C. Wolfe’s August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” showcasing Chadwick Boseman’s final performance opposite Viola Davis’ powerhouse blues singer. (David Lee/Netflix via AP)

Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for her late husband, saying “he would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices.”

Through tears, Ledward added: “I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love.”

In the Netflix film, Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee who aims to launch himself with his own updated version of the songs of Ma Rainey, the powerhouse blues singer played by Viola Davis.

Boseman, who starred in the Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther,” died in August after privately battling colon cancer for four years.