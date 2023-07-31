BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A series of live performances, known as the “Candlelight Concerts,” are coming to Bakersfield this fall.

Organizers said the concerts will be held at the Doré Theatre at California State University, Bakersfield, located at 9001 Stockdale Hwy.

The concerts will feature a “classical” take on modern music, including the music of well-known artist Taylor Swift. The concerts encourage people to listen to “the top hits of well-known artists in a different way,” organizers said.

The following concerts will be held at the Doré Theatre:

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift — October 1 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More — November 4 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Candlelight: Holiday Special featuring “The Nutcracker” and More — December 16 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to organizers, each concert lasts approximately 65 minutes and costs $25 to attend.

The “Candlelight Concerts,” created by live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, are aimed at bringing “live music candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations illuminated by thousands of candles,” according to a release. The concerts’ expansion to Bakersfield comes after the experience’s success, having delighted audiences in more than 100 cities worldwide, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Madrid, Paris, Singapore and Sydney, organizers said.

For more information, visit the Candlelight Concerts website.