BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum has announced its ‘Spring Fling’ dates, activities and prices starting next month.

From April 12 to April 16 admission for children between ages 3 to 12 are only $3, according to CALM. Each day will have a variety of different activities to enjoy and there will also be three daily ‘Keeper Chats’.

Train rides will also be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., unlimited rides cost $2.

For more information, call CALM at 661-872-2256 or visit the website by clicking here.