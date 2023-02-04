(NEXSTAR) – Music artists and producers are hoping to take home a golden gramophone statue Sunday night at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. But whether or not they win in any category, presenters and performers will be gifted an official Grammy gift bag worth about $60,000, according to the company that puts them together.

The gift bag is assembled by Distinctive Assets, the marketing company that has also put together swag bags for the Oscars, Tonys, BET Awards, and other awards shows.

This year’s assembly of goods ranges from budget, everyday items – Red Vines licorice, prenatal vitamins, CLIF bars – to ultra-luxe. The highest-end items included are a Bugaboo luxury stroller (worth $1,350); a gift card for $10,000 worth of Botox, fillers and chemical peels at a New-York based doctor’s office; and a voucher for liposuction with Art Lipo Plastic Surgery.

A few other things included in the Grammy gift bag are:

A cake pop baking kit

Fancy honey

L.O.L Surprise! dolls

Chilean wines

A “pre-drinking supplement” that claims to break down alcohol before it reaches your liver

A “personal transformation session” with a spiritual coach

Complementary project management on a home remodel or construction project

A toy NERF gun

Scrunchies

Soylent

A deck of cards to help “focus on creating your positive energy”

There isn’t just a gift bag – there’s also a whole gift lounge with even more goodies, which is open for presenters and performers to peruse during the three days of Grammy rehearsals. The lounge will include giveaways like free pool cleaners, Havaianas flip-flops, a robot dog and “premium” socks.

Grammy performers Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and more will be offered the loaded gift bag, plus the opportunity to browse the lounge.

Celebrities aren’t obligated to accept anything in the gift bag or gift lounge. Some accept the gifts, then donate them to charity. Others happily keep the luxury goods and take the lavish vacations. There is one catch to the free swag: Anything they do keep is taxable as income under federal tax code.

The Grammy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.