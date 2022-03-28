BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boots In The Park will be hosting a country music celebration on May 13 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

The one night only celebration will include talent such as Cole Swindell, Chris Janson, and Tyler Rich. The event will also spotlight craft food & beverages, line dancing and art installations.

General admission into the event is $49 per person, and a VIP ticket, which includes express entry and partial stage access, is $149.

The event is from 4:30 to 11:30 p.m. at 1142 South P St. Buy you tickets here.