BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alternative rock band Blue October is coming to the Fox Theater in November in support of their 10th album “This Is What I Live For.”

Tickets for the Nov. 2 show go on sale 10 a.m. June 17 but can be purchased early starting June 15 with code “BLUE” on the Fox website, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office.