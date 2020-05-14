“Blood and Money’ chilling tale starring Tom Berenger

Tom Berenger stars in “Blood and Money” available through VOD on May 15. (Photo courtesy of Falco Ink.)

Here are a few options of new DVD, Blu-ray and Digital HD offerings for viewing at home while you stay safe at home.

“Blood and Money” Grade 3 stars: A grizzled Tom Berenger plays a retired veteran who splits his time hunting in the Allagash backcountry of Maine and dealing with emotional demons. His life becomes even more complicated when he discovers a dead woman with a duffle bag full of money. This forces him into a battle for his life.

Director John Barr sets a very methodical pace in his film that makes the first moments very slow. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the pacing is perfect as it not only reflects the emotional and physically tired nature of Berenger’s character but helps get across the winter setting where everything seems so cold and dead.

Barr also doesn’t turn this into one of those cheesy action movies where a beaten now character turns into a super human to save the day. He makes Berenger’s character feel very real and that gives the film a strong base.

The film is available through Video on Demand starting May 15.

“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” Grade 3 stars: The success of the film starts with the twisted tale being told by Harley (Margot Robbie) herself. Her ability to slip from being criminally mad to being a jokester makes her narration the kind of tale that would give Batman nightmares.

Cathy Yan has only directed one feature before “Birds of Prey” but her work comes across like that of a veteran director. She’s smart enough to know that “Birds of Prey” would work or fail entirely on the strength of Robbie’s performance. She leans heavily on that and Robbie delivers whether it is an emotional meltdown after breaking up with the Joker or battling her way through endless thugs.

“The Call of the Wild” Grade 3 stars: The film is a loose adaptation of the 1903 Jack London book about a big-hearted dog, Buck, who goes through a series of adventures in the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. The script by Michael Green (“Blade Runner 2049”) maintains key elements of the classic adventure story but there have been some liberties taken including the movie’s big climax.

Other actors have played this role but Harrison Ford gives his own unique spin to the character. He plays John as having a heroic heart but never as a full blown hero.

“Lucifer: The Complete Fourth Season” Grade 3 ½ stars: Tom Ellis turns in a devilishly good performance in this 10-episode season. The exploits of Lucifer among the living includes his assistance solving crimes and an unexpected love affair.

This season of the series based on the graphic novel will help you get caught up before season five begins.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of May 12

“PBS Kids” 15 Pet-tastic Tails”: Young viewers can join their favorite characters as they learn all about responsibility and caring for others.

“Shameless: The Complete Tenth Season”: This season of the highly honored cable series includes Frank (William H. Macy) connecting with an old friend.

“Vivarium”: Search for a dream home turns into a nightmare. Jesse Eisenberg stars.

“Narcos: Mexico: Season 1”: Drug lord and DEA agent clash. Diego Luna stars.

“The Photograph”: Woman looks for answers to the secrets after her mother dies.

“Rev”: Car thief must go undercover to help the police. Vivica A. Fox stars.

“Howl’s Moving Castle”: The animated film is being re-released in limited edition SteelBook packaging.

“Fantasy Island”: Dreams that Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes come true for lucky guests turn into nightmares.

Available on digital platforms

“The Invisible Man”: Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) can’t make anyone believe she is being stalked by her abusive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who can turn invisible. It will be on DVD and Blu-ray May 26.