Blake Shelton returning to Bakersfield

Blake Shelton is bringing his Friends and Heroes tour to Bakersfield’s Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena) February 20th. The tour features The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina. The tour starts in Portland on February 13th before making the following six stops in California:
2/20 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena
2/21 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
2/22 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
3/5 – Glendale, CA – Gila River Arena
3/6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
3/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 25th here.