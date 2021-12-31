Betty White dead at 99, TMZ reports

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Actress and comedian Betty White died Friday at the age of 99, TMZ is reporting.

Betty White has died at age 99. https://t.co/vbkrBwyj9U — TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2021

The actress, perhaps best known for her role in the hit 1980s sitcom “The Golden Girls,” starred in dozens of shows over eight decades, winning multiple awards including Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Her agent, Jeff Witjas, told PEOPLE in a statement, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much.

“I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”