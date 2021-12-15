Best gift for nieces from aunts

A jewelry box that plays a special song with lyrics reminiscent of your relationship with your niece will remind them of how much you love them.

Which gift for nieces from aunts is best?

The bond between an aunt and a niece is special and tends to blossom over time. Consider a way to convey that relationship through a thoughtful, useful gift. Keep in mind that the range of gifts is as wide and varied as each niece, so consider her talents and interests, and feel free to add a personal touch to make your gift shine.

How do you decide which gift is right for your niece?

Write down her five favorite activities or hobbies. This list can help you to better decide on a gift. If this sounds a little ambitious, write down two activities she participates in or consider a general interest like collecting houseplants or performing ballet. Keep in mind her age range and preferences to find a gift geared to your niece’s taste and style.

Are homemade gifts an option?

Absolutely. An object made with love, such as a thoughtful care package, is always an excellent choice. Personalized, homemade options are great if you have the time and creative ability. However, consider a purchased gift if a homemade option does not fit into your lifestyle or time constraints.

Best personalized gifts for nieces

My Baby’s Heartbeat Bear Recordable Stuffed Animals

Record a sweet personalized message of up to 20 seconds for your niece. The plush pets are about 15 inches long and include a wide range of choices, such as a vintage giraffe and a pink bear.

Sold by Amazon

Cottage Garden Niece Embossed Jewelry Box

This jewelry box is ample at 6-by-4 inches by a little under 3 inches, and it’s lined with velvet to protect precious keepsakes. Its top is inscribed with words about how important a niece is to her aunt, and when it’s wound the box plays the appropriate song “You Light Up My Life.”

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for nieces older than 15

KoolKatkoo Cute Cat Ceramic Succulent Planter

This ceramic planter is ideal for both the succulent lover and cat lover. The set includes three planters with the likeness of a cat on the front. The planters have holes and removable trays for drainage and come in two color options, with the image of the cat in either a darker or lighter shade.

Sold by Amazon

Marbrasse Desktop Glass Planter Hydroponics Vase

This glass-and-iron vase comes in the shape of a lightbulb. It’s a modern, tasteful item ideal with a sophisticated feel and stands 10 inches tall. It is best when used in combination with water-friendly plants such as hydrocotyle.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle

This tech tool can store countless books and magazines thanks to 8 gigabytes of storage. The Kindle comes in either black or white and features adjustable brightness that lets you read indoors or outdoors, even in direct sunlight. One battery charge lasts weeks, and purchase includes three months of Kindle Unlimited, which offers unlimited reading and listening.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for nieces under age 5

Orian Princess Castle Playhouse Tent

The princess tent is made of polyester taffeta and can work both inside and outside. This pink princess tent includes bright LED lights to add a lovely ambiance. It requires some assembly and it is recommended for kids older than the age of 3.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for curious nieces

Creativity for Kids Grow ‘N Glow Terrarium Kit

This kid-friendly terrarium can be personalized with items such as glowing stickers, glowing sand and chia seeds. There are enough plants and materials for two plant life cycles, and room for the plants to comfortably grow once placed in the Mason jar. It’s recommended to add water after all of the items are arranged.

Sold by Amazon

Discovery #Mindblown Food Science Kit

This set includes over 20 items including molds, pastry cutters and test tubes. Food items from the kitchen are required to complete the food-science projects.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

National Geographic Mega Crystal Growing Lab

This set can grow six massive multi-colored crystals that shine thanks to an included light-filled stand. The set even includes real gemstones such as rose quartz and fluorite. It usually takes around four days before the crystals start to become visible to the eye.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for nieces who enjoy technology

Osmo Coding Starter Kit for iPad

This kit can help boost confidence and encourage interest in coding with three engaging games for a niece who has an iPad. The set includes more than 60 puzzles that focus on coding problems and is recommended for kids between ages 5 and 10.

Sold by Amazon

Bravokids LCD Writing Tablet

This tablet is kid-friendly, with a 10-inch-wide no-glare screen and no radiation. Its pressure-sensitive system means kids can write and draw in various colors, and it includes a stylus. It’s recommended for ages 3 to 6.

Sold by Amazon

PlayZoom 2 Kids Smartwatch

This kid-friendly smartwatch resembles the adult version but includes more age-appropriate tools such as STEM games and educational audiobooks. This set comes in a wide variety of colors and bright images such as pink glitter and blush cats.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

