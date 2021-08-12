Best Eats: Zepeda’s Stone Fire Pizza

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Of all the smells emanating from the farmers market on Saturdays outside The Hens Roost, none may be more enticing than the aroma of baking crust and tomato sauce coming from Zepeda’s Stone Fire Pizza.

Even if it’s just after 9 a.m. and you’re sipping a cup of coffee and planning on picking up nothing more than fresh peaches and cherry tomatoes, it’s hard to resist the almost magnetic pull of Zepeda’s. After all, pizza for breakfast is a time-honored tradition.

The margherita and pepperoni pies are swell, but don’t overlook the more adventurous selections.

Zepeda’s Stone Fire Pizza recently served a blueberry and goat cheese pizza.

Recently, Zepeda’s offered a blueberry and goat cheese pie. Scoff if you will, but the sweetness of the berries melded with the salty tang of the goat cheese to spectacular effect. Roasted garlic and sliced pears were also thrown into the mix. I’d order it again in a heartbeat.

A slice of the Classic With a Twist at Zepeda’s Stone Fire Pizza. It’s topped with pepperoni, onions, pesto and roasted garlic.

And while I enjoyed the pepperoni pizza, the “classic with a twist” was even better. A generous amount of thinly-sliced pepperoni gets a boost from the addition of roasted garlic, onions and pesto.

During the week, Zepeda’s sets up shop outside local breweries. Thursdays finds them at 2nd Phase Brewing, where customers can quaff a beer slushie while eating a prosciutto and pesto pie.

Pizza with beer? That’s truly a timeless combination.

Follow Zepeda’s on Facebook or Instagram for times and locations.